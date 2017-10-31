Obituaries

Karen Sue Harman, Caryville

Karen Sue Harman, 76, of Caryville, Tennessee, died peacefully in her sleep on October 27, at her home after a brief battle with ovarian cancer. Born March 3, 1941, in­­­­ Akron, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Hord and Eva Ernest. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ed Bradley of Ottawa, OH, and Keith Harman of Clinton, TN, sister Jackie Versprille of Arcadia, IN, and brother Robert Dixon of Columbus, OH.

Survivors include her sons, Darrell (Lynn) Bradley of Leipsic, OH, Dan (Tina) Bradley of Tipton, IN, Martin (Miriam) Bradley of Knoxville, TN, Tony Bradley of Jefferson City, TN, and Keith Harman of Tipton, IN; sister Beverly (George) Gibbs of Lima, OH; brother Norman Dixon of Dallas, TX, eleven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and special nieces and nephews, as well as her beloved dog Ruby. She also had many special friends from her faith as a Jehovah’s Witness.

She was a homemaker who participated in small dog rescues and enjoyed word puzzles.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 4, from 5 to 6 PM at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top, with a memorial service to follow with Brother Phil Knudsen officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Young-Williams Animal Shelter in Knoxville, TN.

Friends and relatives may visit www.holleygamble.com to sign the memory book and extend condolences to the family.

