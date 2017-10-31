Obituaries

Mary Emmagean “Gean” Phillips,

Obituaries

Mary Emmagean “Gean” Phillips, born April 3, 1930 to Clyde and Cora Lee “Hatmaker” Vandergriff departed this life to begin a new life with her Lord and Savior on October 29, 2017 at the age of 87. Gean married the love of her life Verlin Phillips on July 30, 1949 and their union had 6 children. She and Verlin were in many churches and revivals everywhere. They always enjoyed being in church and serving GOD. She was a member of Laurel Grove Baptist Church for many years. Gean enjoyed quilting, crocheting and picking out hulled walnuts. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years Verlin; Son, Roger; Parents; Brother, Herman; and Sister, Polly.

Survived by:

Children……………Nettie Braden and husband Richard of Briceville

Ray Phillips of Briceville

Betty Seiber of Briceville

Wanda Carroll and husband Johnny of Briceville

Tommy Phillips and wife Lea Ann of Rocky Top

14 grandchildren……Deena, Scott, Racheal, Amanda, Joshua, Lee, Jessica, Kimberly, Emily, Jonathan, Betha, Colton, Reid and Ashlynn.

14 great grandchildren……Connor, Chevy, Haley, Leah, Lexie, Aiden, Neyland, Lee Jr., Nicole, Nicki, Aleigha, Keaton, Grayson and Brentley.

Daughter-in-law…..Ruby Phillips

Brothers……………Clyde Jr., JT and Roy

Several Nieces and Nephews and a host of other family and friends.

A special thanks to special care givers, Promise Phillips and Amedisys nurses Cassidy and Nancy.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Thursday, November 2, 2017 from 5-8PM. Funeral service will be held at the Laurel Grove Baptist Church on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 1:00PM with the Rev. Kenny Sharp officiating. Gean’s interment will follow at the Laurel Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

