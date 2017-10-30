Obituaries

Nicey Goodman Bunch, Devonia

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Nicey Goodman Bunch, 89, was born and raised in the Charley’s Branch and Rosedale Communities of Devonia (New River), Tennessee on March 13, 1928.

She left this earthly place for her eternal home with her daughter and son-in-law by her side at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, on Sunday, October 29, 2017. She was of the Christian faith and had attended the Shiloh Baptist Church in years past, along with the Oliver Springs Church of God Mt. Assembly with her family.

She was a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She loved working in her yard, planting flowers and making the old Bunch home place a peaceful house to visit throughout the years. She moved to Clinton with her daughter Sherry after the illness and death of her husband Cledyth “Jack” Bunch. She and Cledyth were married for 51 years at the time of his passing in 2007.

She was also preceded in death of her parents J. Finley and Oshia Patterson Goodman; Brothers, Elmer, Everett, Fred, Willie, Early, Johnnie, Delmus, Kenneth, and Arnold Goodman; Sisters, Cynthia Goodman Jeffers and Claudia Goodman McDonald.

Nicey is survived by her only daughter Sherry Bunch Tucker and husband Danny; her granddaughter Shelley N. Tucker, and fiancé Tyler Price, all of Clinton, Tennessee. She truly loved her daughter and granddaughter without measure.

She is also survived by her sister Fredia Goodman Carroll and husband Willie of Devonia; Sisters-in-law, Freida M. Bunch, Omer Carroll Bunch, Bernice Lowe Goodman, Billie Jo Phillips Goodman, Ellen Lowe Goodman, Stella Bunch Kennedy, and Margaret Bunch Leach and husband Don; Brothers-in-law, Carlos W. Bunch and wife Peggy of Kingston, and Kenneth McDonald of Clinton, Tennessee. She was proud to have an abundance of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Receiving of friends will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Teresa Bunch Noe officiating. Graveside Service will be at 2:00pm on Friday, November 3, 2017 at Phillips Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Bunch family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

