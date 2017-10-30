BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Beth Davidson Syler, Lancing

Obituaries

Beth Davidson Syler, Lancing

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Mrs. Beth Davidson Syler, age 72, formerly of Lancing, TN, passed away Saturday 
October 28, 2017 at Carbondale Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, Illinois. Beth was 
a member of the Baptist, and later, the Presbyterian and Cumberland Presbyterian 
churches. She was a graduate of Wartburg Central High School, and later in life, 
Southern Illinois University Carbondale. 
 
She was preceded in death by her husband: Jack Syler. 
Her parents: Arthur and Effie Davidson. 
Her granddaughter: Elora. 
Three brothers: Wesley, Stanley and Morgan “M.T.” Davidson. 
And two sisters-in-law: Dorinne and Phyllis Davidson. 
 
She is survived by her son: Jim Syler. 
And adopted son: Steve Syler. 
Four grandchildren: Andrew, Ananda, Aurora and Tristan. 
One brother and sister-in-law: Johnny and Carol Davidson. 
Two sisters-in-law: Vera and Retha Davidson. 
As well as several nieces and nephews. 
 
The family will receive friends Thursday November 2, 2017 from 12:00 AM to 2:00 
PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, TN. Interment will follow in Clear Creek 
Cemetery in Lancing, TN. 
 
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clear Creek Cemetery, Attn: Danny 
Human, 238 Ridge Road, Lancing, TN 37770. 
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburghonored to be serving the Syler family. 

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: