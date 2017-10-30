Obituaries
Beth Davidson Syler, Lancing
Mrs. Beth Davidson Syler, age 72, formerly of Lancing, TN, passed away Saturday
October 28, 2017 at Carbondale Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, Illinois. Beth was
a member of the Baptist, and later, the Presbyterian and Cumberland Presbyterian
churches. She was a graduate of Wartburg Central High School, and later in life,
Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Jack Syler.
Her parents: Arthur and Effie Davidson.
Her granddaughter: Elora.
Three brothers: Wesley, Stanley and Morgan “M.T.” Davidson.
And two sisters-in-law: Dorinne and Phyllis Davidson.
She is survived by her son: Jim Syler.
And adopted son: Steve Syler.
Four grandchildren: Andrew, Ananda, Aurora and Tristan.
One brother and sister-in-law: Johnny and Carol Davidson.
Two sisters-in-law: Vera and Retha Davidson.
As well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday November 2, 2017 from 12:00 AM to 2:00
PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, TN. Interment will follow in Clear Creek
Cemetery in Lancing, TN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clear Creek Cemetery, Attn: Danny
Human, 238 Ridge Road, Lancing, TN 37770.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com
