Lowell Duncan, Oliver Springs

Lowell Duncan, age 73, a resident of Oliver Springs; Frost Bottom Community, went home to be with his Lord on October 27, 2017 after battling cancer since 2014. He was born March 12, 1944 in Anderson County Tennessee. Lowell was a member of Friendly Welcome Baptist Church.

Lowell loved the mountains around him, and he loved fishing; he especially loved his time with his grandson.

He is preceded in death by his father Willie R. Duncan, also by his mother Maggie Duncan.

Lowell is survived by his wife of 50 years Adell Jones Duncan; by his daughter Tonia L. Hubbard and husband Ernie; grandson and little buddy Denver McKenley Hubbard; by brothers Lawrence R. Duncan and wife Judy, Charles H. Duncan and Wanda Kay; nieces and nephews Michele Knauss, Michael Duncan, Jennifer Ward, and Chuck Duncan.

He is also survived by special friends Steve Seiber, Kenneth Seeber, and Mack Duncan.

The family will receive friends Monday, October 30, 2017 between the hours of 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The Funeral will follow at 8:00 P.M. with Steve Seiber, John Bonham, and Kenneth Seeber officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held October 31, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the Frost Bottom Cemetery.

