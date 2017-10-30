Obituaries

Lena Jewel Byrd, Rockwood

Mrs. Lena Jewel Byrd, age 84, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away

Friday, October 27, 2017 at her home. Jewel was born March 31, 1933 in Crab Orchard,

Kentucky to Herbert and Fannie Braley. She was a longtime member of Rockwood

Church of Christ, which she loved dearly. She was a retired seamstress from the former

Palm Beach. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Kenneth Byrd;

son, Troy Byrd; granddaughter, Amber Murray; grandson, Brett Davis; and son-in-law,

David “Punkin” Summers.

Survivors include:

Son & Daughter-in-law:David & Jeannie Byrd of Knoxville, TN

Daughter and Son-in-law:Connie & Eric Moss of White Pine, TN

Daughters:Ronda Murray of Rockwood, TN

Cindy Summers of Oakdale, TN

Daughter-in-law:Jeanette Byrd of Rockwood, TN

12 Grandchildren

26 Great Grandchildren

11 Great-Great Grandchildren

And many friends in the Rockwood community whom she loved dearly.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 4, 2017 from 12:00 noon until 1:00

p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, November 4, 2017

at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Kendall Bear officiating.

Committal services and interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in

Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of

Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Lena Jewel Byrd.

