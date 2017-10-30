Obituaries

John Glenn Byrge, Clinton

John Glenn Byrge, age 52, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at his residence. John was born on May 20, 1965 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Early and Linda Taylor Byrge. He was of the Baptist Faith. John loved hunting and spending time with his family and friends. John loved being in the mountains and gathering mountain stones. He loved to tell the same story over and over. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his sister, Connie Byrge Cook.

Survivors:

Son Johnny Byrge of Clinton

3 Grandchildren Marcus, Shane, and Sierra

Brother Wesley Byrge of Knoxville

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, October 27, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, October 27, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Franklin Henegar officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the Byrge Cemetery in New River, Tennessee.

