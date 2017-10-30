Obituaries

Carl Rex Walls, Harriman

Carl Rex Walls, age 86, died Friday, October 27, 2017, at the The Life Care Center of

Morgan County following a long battle with health issues. He leaves his wife of 58 years,

Eloise; his sons, Ross and Brian; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He is

preceded in death by his daughter, Janet. Rex is also survived by brothers Clayton Walls,

Howard “Hooney” Walls and Steve Walls as well as sisters, Thelma McMahan and Katherine

Kittrell.

Rex’s greatest joy in life was his enthusiasm for antique cars. Rex was the founding member

of the Walden Ridge Antique Car Club and he remained active until his illness. One of Rex’s

cars was bought by Wayne Newton while another was used in a movie about Hank Williams,

Jr., in which Rex was an extra in two scenes. Rex was also a 32nd degree Mason and a

member of South Harriman Baptist Church. Rex will be missed by his family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman on Saturday, October 28,

2017, from 5 – 7 p.m; funeral services will immediately follow with Matt Edwards

officiating. Burial will be in Roane Memorial Gardens on Monday, October 30, 2017, at

10:00 a.m. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

.

