Donna Ward Dowker, Rockwood

Mrs. Donna Ward Dowker, age 61 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, October 25th, 2017 at Fort Sanders Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Donna had a passion for flowers and tending to her garden. Donna loved spending time with her granddaughter Jailyn most of all. She is preceded in death by her parents; John & Thelma Green; grandson, Zykel Ward; Brother, Lowell Green; and sister; Carolyn Sneed.

She is survived by:

Husband: Don Dowker of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Megan Ward of Rockwood, TN

Son: Chris Ward of Rockwood, TN

Step-daughter: Lisa Price of Westel, TN

Step-son: Duane Dowker of Winder, GA

Grandchildren: Jailyn Manning, of Rockwood, TN

Several step grandchildren and great grandchildren

Sisters: Joyce Hyler of Ringgold, GA

Maxine Skidmore of Rockwood, TN

Best Friends: Sue Barger of Maryville, TN

Donna Lawson of Rockwood, TN

And a hose of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends in the community.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 29th from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Tim Waggoner officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Donna Ward Dowker.

