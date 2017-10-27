Obituaries
Donna Ward Dowker, Rockwood
Mrs. Donna Ward Dowker, age 61 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, October 25th, 2017 at Fort Sanders Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Donna had a passion for flowers and tending to her garden. Donna loved spending time with her granddaughter Jailyn most of all. She is preceded in death by her parents; John & Thelma Green; grandson, Zykel Ward; Brother, Lowell Green; and sister; Carolyn Sneed.
She is survived by:
Husband: Don Dowker of Rockwood, TN
Daughter: Megan Ward of Rockwood, TN
Son: Chris Ward of Rockwood, TN
Step-daughter: Lisa Price of Westel, TN
Step-son: Duane Dowker of Winder, GA
Grandchildren: Jailyn Manning, of Rockwood, TN
Several step grandchildren and great grandchildren
Sisters: Joyce Hyler of Ringgold, GA
Maxine Skidmore of Rockwood, TN
Best Friends: Sue Barger of Maryville, TN
Donna Lawson of Rockwood, TN
And a hose of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends in the community.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 29th from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Tim Waggoner officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Donna Ward Dowker.