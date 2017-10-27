Obituaries

Lewis Stanley Lively, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. Lewis Stanley Lively, age 61 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, October 23, 2017 at his residence. Mr. Lively was formerly owner/operator of Lively’s Game Room in Harriman, Tennessee. He loved his grandchildren and was also a loving and caring person. Mr. Lively is preceded in death by his Parents, Lewis Franklin & Delphia Rosa Lively; 2 grandchildren; sisters, Frances Lolena Lively & Marsissa Anita Lively; brothers, Jerry Stephen Lively, & Joseph Fitzgerald “Joe” Lively.

Survivors include:

Wife: Melissa Lively of Rockwood, TN

Children: Michael Lively of Oliver Springs, TN, Misty Lively (Cecil Dodd) of Oliver Springs, TN, Natasha Lively & fiancé, Tony Hollon of Oak Ridge, TN, Rebecca Lively of Ten Mile, TN, Crystal Lively of Rockwood, TN, Terry Tinch of Harriman, TN, James Tinch of Rockwood, TN, Crystal Wells of Rockwood, TN, Wanda Tinch of Spring City, TN, Dalton Tench of Rockwood, TN

Many Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren

Brothers: Johnny Lively (Winnie Gale) of Rockwood, TN; Charles Lively of Rockwood, TN

Sister: Denise Thomas (Wayne) of Rockwood, TN

Several nieces, Great nieces, & Great-Great nieces, nephews and other relatives

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 28, 2017 from 4:00-5:00pm at Evans Mortuary. Cremation arrangements have been planned for Mr. Lively. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Lewis Stanley Lively.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

