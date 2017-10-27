Obituaries

Kenneth M. Cooper, Wartburg

Mr. Kenneth M. Cooper, age 90 of Wartburg passed away Thursday October 26,

2017 at his home. Kenneth was an avid fan of music. He was a member of

Mossy Grove Baptist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir. During his

early years, Kenneth worked at Norris Creamery in Harriman and went on to

retire from Y-12 as an electrician. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Reba Basler Cooper.

His parents: T.R. and Dora Cooper.

And one sister: Marjorie Cooper Walls.

He is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law: Darrell and Donnie Cooper

of Wartburg and Doug Cooper of San Diego, CA.

Three grandchildren: Dusty Cooper of Wartburg, Joni Cooper Duthu and her

husband Jeremy of Knoxville and Tyler Cooper and his wife Molly Cooper of

Tampa, FL.

Two sisters and one brother-in-law: Anita Butcher of Wartburg and Mildred and

L.G. Headden of Harriman.

Along with a host of nieces, nephews and other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Sunday October 29, 2017 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will be held Monday afternoon

at 2:00 PM at Mossy Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Jim Disney officiating.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, honored to be serving the Cooper family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

