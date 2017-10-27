Obituaries

Robert (Bob) McCulley, Harriman

Mr. Robert (Bob) McCulley, age 69 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at his

residence with his family be his side. Bob was of the Baptist Faith. He was a retired machinist with 41+ years.

He was a Veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Vietnam Conflict where he attained a Bronze Star and

various other Service medals. Bob was a Member of the American Legion and a Life Member of the (VVA)

Vietnam Veterans of America. Above All Bob was a Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and

Friend. Bob was preceded in death by Parents: Rosemond & Emma McCulley; several sisters and brothers

He is survived by:

Wife of 47 Years: Mary C. McCulley of Harriman, Tennessee

Daughter: Michelle McCulley Roberts (Howard) of Virginia

Son: Kevin McCulley (Kelly) of Kingston, Tennessee

12 Grandchildren, 2 Great-Grandchildren

Several Nieces and Nephews

Special Friends: Ken & Jo Cline of Harriman, Tennessee

Arrangements are as Follows: Cremation Services are Planned, Private Family Interment will be held at a Later

Date. Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Robert (Bob) McCulley

