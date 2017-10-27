Obituaries
Robert (Bob) McCulley, Harriman
Mr. Robert (Bob) McCulley, age 69 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at his
residence with his family be his side. Bob was of the Baptist Faith. He was a retired machinist with 41+ years.
He was a Veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Vietnam Conflict where he attained a Bronze Star and
various other Service medals. Bob was a Member of the American Legion and a Life Member of the (VVA)
Vietnam Veterans of America. Above All Bob was a Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and
Friend. Bob was preceded in death by Parents: Rosemond & Emma McCulley; several sisters and brothers
He is survived by:
Wife of 47 Years: Mary C. McCulley of Harriman, Tennessee
Daughter: Michelle McCulley Roberts (Howard) of Virginia
Son: Kevin McCulley (Kelly) of Kingston, Tennessee
12 Grandchildren, 2 Great-Grandchildren
Several Nieces and Nephews
Special Friends: Ken & Jo Cline of Harriman, Tennessee
Arrangements are as Follows: Cremation Services are Planned, Private Family Interment will be held at a Later
Date. Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Robert (Bob) McCulley