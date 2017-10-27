Obituaries
Herbert Gordon Thornton, Harriman
Herbert Gordon Thornton age 88, of Harriman, formerly of Coalfield, passed away on Thursday, October 26,
2017 at his home. He owned and operated Thornton Heating and Air Conditioning in Harriman. He was of
the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by wives Mitzi Thornton and Marcella Thornton, father and mother
Condie and Stella Russell Thornton, brother Gillis Thornton, sister Adelene Daniels, grandson Bradley
Woody.
Survivors include:
Daughters Yvonne Sexton and husband Ronald.
Bridget Woody and husband Norman.
Felicia Van Asten.
Stepson Danny Thornton.
Stepdaughter Teresa Perkins.
Sister Martha McSween.
Grandchildren Chris Sexton, Phillip Sexton, Tara Woody, Stephanie Costa, Marina Costa, and Daniel Costa.
10 great grandchildren
Funeral 7pm Sunday, October 29, 2017 in the Kyker Chapel with the Rev. Mason Goodman officiating.
Burial will be at 2pm Monday at Roane Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7
pm Sunday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman.