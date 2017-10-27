Obituaries

Herbert Gordon Thornton, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Herbert Gordon Thornton age 88, of Harriman, formerly of Coalfield, passed away on Thursday, October 26,

2017 at his home. He owned and operated Thornton Heating and Air Conditioning in Harriman. He was of

the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by wives Mitzi Thornton and Marcella Thornton, father and mother

Condie and Stella Russell Thornton, brother Gillis Thornton, sister Adelene Daniels, grandson Bradley

Woody.

Survivors include:

Daughters Yvonne Sexton and husband Ronald.

Bridget Woody and husband Norman.

Felicia Van Asten.

Stepson Danny Thornton.

Stepdaughter Teresa Perkins.

Sister Martha McSween.

Grandchildren Chris Sexton, Phillip Sexton, Tara Woody, Stephanie Costa, Marina Costa, and Daniel Costa.

10 great grandchildren

Funeral 7pm Sunday, October 29, 2017 in the Kyker Chapel with the Rev. Mason Goodman officiating.

Burial will be at 2pm Monday at Roane Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7

pm Sunday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman.www.kykerfuneralhome.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

