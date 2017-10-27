Obituaries

Forston Duncan (Fodunk), Dutch Valley

Forston Duncan (fondly known as Fodunk) of the Dutch Valley community passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2017, at his home.

He was 69 years old. Before moving to the Dutch Valley area, Forston lived in Frost Bottom.

Forston was born in the Frost Bottom community on March 5th, 1948 to the late Joe and Laney (Byrge) Duncan. He grew up in the Frost Bottom area and attended the local Frost Bottom School before it’s closing. He continued his education at Donovan School as well as a vocational school in Knoxville, Tn.

From a young age, Forston worked in the log woods along with his father and brothers throughout his teen years, even until adulthood.

The work was hard with long hours and little pay. He held many different jobs throughout his lifetime. He worked as a coal miner in the deep mines, as well as the strip mines.He worked for Johnny Goins, He also worked as a guard for Kurt Owens mines. One of the many jobs he held was a Janitor at Norwood School in Oliver Springs, Tn.

For many years he worked with alongside his cousin (Effie) and her husband (Albert Brock) of Effies Marie’s produce, driving transfer trucks from state to state. After returning to Tennessee, he worked for Dupont Smith off Warehouse road in Oak Ridge, Tn. He enjoyed operating heavy equipment.

Before Forston’s health declined he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He simply enjoyed being outdoors.

He had a special love for his family which he cherished in many ways. He enjoyed joking with all the kids.

He lived a simple life, not expecting help from others. Often doing without things he needed. But always willing to lend a helping hand, whenever it was needed. He had a love for life, a gentle personality, and always had a smile. He loved to joke around. Once while driving, he stopped his car in the roadway. When one of his passengers asked what he was doing, he said he was letting an ant that was on crutches get across the road. They laughed about it for years. He was Especially fond of Cricket the cat.

Forston was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Laney Byrge Duncan, a brother Sloane R. Duncan (and his wife Donna J. Scott Duncan) a former sister-in-law Deborah. J. Smith and a nephew N. Bradley Seiber.

Forston is survived by an ex-wife whom he remained good friends with Connie Braden Duncan of Frost bottom road. Oliver Springs, Tn.,

by daughters Conyia S. Duncan (and companion Gary Hatmaker) of Briceville, Tn. Shasta Dawn Duncan York of Frost Bottom Rd. Oliver Springs, Tn. A son Byron Jessie Duncan (and companion Tara Taylor) of Clinton, Tn. Grandchildren Courtney Danielle Hamby, Miranda Shea Hamby, Shayla Reane Hamby, Brandy Dawn York, Katie Dawn York, Aaron Isaiah York, and Colton Jesse Duncan; Nola Brooke Russell whom he also considered as a grandchild. One Great Grandchild Jayivan Thomas. By brothers Tommy Duncan of Clinton, Tn. and Buster Ruley (BR) Duncan (and companion Debbie Bunch) of Clinton, Tn. A sister Christaline D. Wing and husband Scott of Oak Ridge Tn. Nieces Melissa Braden and husband Wayne of New River, Tn, Robin A. Duncan Of Oak Ridge, Tn. Delane M. Duncan of Clinton, Tn. Nephews Jeffery L. Duncan of Clinton, Tn. Steven W. Duncan Of Fort Wayne Ind. Tommy Lee Duncan and companion Stacy of Tallahassee, Florida, Nathaniel Brian Seiber of Oliver Springs, Tn Emmanuel J. (EJ) Duncan of Clinton, Tn. Benjamin J. Wing, Jonathan F. Wing, And Joseph N. Wing all of Oak Ridge, Tn. Cousins that he grew with are Mary Jo Muncey, Effie Marie P. Brock, and Evelyn Guy. Close friends, Jimmy and Barbara Tidwell, Leon McGhee, Austin Seiber, Jerry Ward, and Lester Hunter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, Tn 37840.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 pm on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Premier Sharps Chapel in Oliver Springs, Tn.

The funeral will follow at 2:00 pm in the chapel at Premier Sharps Funeral home in Oliver Springs, Tn with the Rev. Gene Hunter officiating.

Burial and graveside service will follow at the Frost Bottom Cemetery in Oliver Springs

