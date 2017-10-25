Obituaries

Kristy “LuLu” Morgan, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Kristy “LuLu” Morgan, age 24 of Clinton went home to be with her heavenly father on Monday, October 23, 2017 after a lingering battle with type 1 juvenile diabetes. Kristy graduated from Anderson County High School in 2011. Throughout her life she enjoyed singing, drawing and working puzzles with her Paw Paw. LuLu became very good friends with many of the employees at the Clinton Walmart and loved hanging out with them while her mother was working. While LuLu was a patient at Cumberland Village Assisted Living she loved pampering the other patients with nail painting and nail art. She is preceded in death by her sister, Shannon Marie Johnson; grandparents, Leroy and Minnie Chesbro and Grandma Davis.

She is survived by her mother, Ronda Chesbro of Clinton; father, Clint Morgan & wife Donna of Saucier, MS; sisters, Brooke Morgan and Abby Carolyn Mohr; brother, Brian Alan Johnson; grandparents, Richard & Mary Chesbro, Tom & Diana Morgan, and Ted & Charlotte Teague; aunts, Julie Layne, Shuwanna Teague Red Ferrin, Beth Teague Morgan, Teresa Robinson, and Pamela Di Pasquale; uncles, Donny Layne, Daniel Morgan, and Howard Chesbro; daughter-in-law, Kayla Johnson and her 5 children; several other loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and loving friends.

The family will have a Celebration of Life held at Bethel Baptist Church on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 6:00 pm with Rev. Daryl Taylor and her Paw Paw, Rev. Richard Chesbro officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangement. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

