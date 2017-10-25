Obituaries
Sona Faye Daugherty, Wartburg
Sona Faye Daugherty, age 75 of Wartburg, Tennessee passed away on Monday, October 23, 2017 at Methodist
Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Sona Faye was a Member of First Baptist Church of Wartburg. She
was retired from Citizens First Bank in Wartburg as a Bookkeeper with 40 years of Service from the Banking
Industry. She enjoyed family gatherings, singing, gardening, shopping and trips with her sister and niece. She
was a Devoted Sister and Aunt. Sona Faye was preceded in death by parents: Virgil & Alta Daugherty; Sister
Shelby Jean McNew and Husband Don; Brothers: W.B. Daugherty and R. D. Daugherty
She is survived by:
Sister: LennaVee Smith (Clarence) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Brother: EL Daugherty of Wartburg, Tennessee
Sister-in-law: Ella Daugherty of Wartburg, Tennessee
Host of Nieces and Nephews.
Many Friends in the Wartburg Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Thursday, October 26, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in
the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Ronnie
Nickell, officiating. Concluding Services and Interment will be held on Friday, October 27, 2017 at 3:00pm in
the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Sona Faye Daugherty