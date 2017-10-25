BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Sona Faye Daugherty, Wartburg

Obituaries

Sona Faye Daugherty, Wartburg

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments

Sona Faye Daugherty, age 75 of Wartburg, Tennessee passed away on Monday, October 23, 2017 at Methodist
Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Sona Faye was a Member of First Baptist Church of Wartburg. She
was retired from Citizens First Bank in Wartburg as a Bookkeeper with 40 years of Service from the Banking
Industry. She enjoyed family gatherings, singing, gardening, shopping and trips with her sister and niece. She
was a Devoted Sister and Aunt. Sona Faye was preceded in death by parents: Virgil & Alta Daugherty; Sister
Shelby Jean McNew and Husband Don; Brothers: W.B. Daugherty and R. D. Daugherty

She is survived by:
Sister: LennaVee Smith (Clarence) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Brother: EL Daugherty of Wartburg, Tennessee
Sister-in-law: Ella Daugherty of Wartburg, Tennessee
Host of Nieces and Nephews.
Many Friends in the Wartburg Community

Arrangements are as Follows: Thursday, October 26, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in
the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Ronnie
Nickell, officiating. Concluding Services and Interment will be held on Friday, October 27, 2017 at 3:00pm in
the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Sona Faye Daugherty

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: