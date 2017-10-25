Obituaries
Brenda Gail Lee, Lenoir City
Brenda Gail Lee, age 73, of Lenoir City, passed away Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at the ParkWest Medical Center in Knoxville. She
was born August 6, 1944 in Knoxville. Brenda loved spending time with her family and she treasured every moment with her babies.
Preceded in death by her husband, Luke (Denny) Lee; parents, James and Maude Baker Brown; several brothers and sisters.
SURVIVORS
Sons
Luke Lee and wife, Patti of Farragut
Brian Lee and wife, Kathy McKee of Harriman
Grandchildren
Lauren, Christopher, Kelsey, Tosha, Aaron, and Taylor
Great-grandchildren
Olivia, Jackson, Kamren, Jaqolby, Victoria, and Raelyn
Special Friend
Jaquie Milsap of Kingston
Celebration of life will be held 6:00 -7:00 pm, Monday, October 30, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home. Online register
book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.