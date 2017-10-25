Obituaries

Brenda Gail Lee, Lenoir City

Brenda Gail Lee, age 73, of Lenoir City, passed away Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at the ParkWest Medical Center in Knoxville. She

was born August 6, 1944 in Knoxville. Brenda loved spending time with her family and she treasured every moment with her babies.

Preceded in death by her husband, Luke (Denny) Lee; parents, James and Maude Baker Brown; several brothers and sisters.

SURVIVORS

Sons

Luke Lee and wife, Patti of Farragut

Brian Lee and wife, Kathy McKee of Harriman

Grandchildren

Lauren, Christopher, Kelsey, Tosha, Aaron, and Taylor

Great-grandchildren

Olivia, Jackson, Kamren, Jaqolby, Victoria, and Raelyn

Special Friend

Jaquie Milsap of Kingston

Celebration of life will be held 6:00 -7:00 pm, Monday, October 30, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home. Online register

book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.

