Rebecca “Aline” Davis, Harriman

Rebecca “Aline” Davis, age 89, of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on

October 23, 2017, at Parkwest Medical Center. She was a life-long member of

Central Church of Christ. She loved working at Roane Medical Center where she

volunteered 13,000+ hours. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, being a

friend to everyone and was happiest helping others. Aline was a 43-year breast

cancer survivor.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Davis; and sisters, Irene Austin

and Pauline Kerley of Crossville.

Aline is survived by her children, Dianne Thurman (Bill) of Knoxville, Sharon

Cooke (Glenn) of Franklin, and Eddie Davis, Jerry Davis (Kathy) and Frankie

(Lisa) Davis, of Harriman; grandchildren, John Thurman, David Thurman and Mark

Thurman, of Knoxville, Robert Thurman of Portland, Oregon, and Ben Davis,

Samuel Davis and Hannah Davis, of Harriman; eight great-grandchildren; and

sister, Lorene Barnett of Crossville.

The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman from 5-8 p.m.

on Thursday, October 26, 2017. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home

on Friday, October 27, 12:00 Noon, with Minister Charles Brown officiating;

interment will immediately follow in Roane Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers,

the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

