Obituaries

Ernest F. McCullough, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. Ernest F. McCullough, age 90 of Rockwood, Tennessee (formerly of Michigan) passed away on Monday,

October 23, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Ernest was a Retired Supervisor with

General Motors with 33 years of Service. He was born November 20, 1926 in Sweetwater, Tennessee to his late

Parents Carl & Effie Thomas McCullough. Ernest was a Veteran of the U. S. Navy having served during World War

II in the Asian Pacific. He is preceded in death by his Wife: Nancy Ann Taylor McCullough; Sister: Malva D.

Kelso; Brother: Allen McCullough.

He is survived by:

Nieces: Sharon Arden & Marilyn Cobb

Nieces: Kathy Bonifacius & Joy Jenkins

Grand Nephew: Christopher Limburg

Double First Cousins: Kelso C. McCullough, Arthur F. McCullough, and Josephine M. Elswick

Cousins: Susan, David, Shelia, Alane Traci, Portia, and Sandra

Arrangements are as Follows: Wednesday, October 25, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 12:00noon to

1:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Family and Friends will then gather at Loudon

Memorial Gardens in Loudon, Tennessee at 2:30 pm for Graveside Services with Re. Larry Tilley, officiating.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Ernest F. McCullough

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

