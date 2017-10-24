Ernest F. McCullough, Rockwood

BBBTV12

Mr. Ernest F. McCullough, age 90 of Rockwood, Tennessee (formerly of Michigan) passed away on Monday,
October 23, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Ernest was a Retired Supervisor with
General Motors with 33 years of Service. He was born November 20, 1926 in Sweetwater, Tennessee to his late
Parents Carl & Effie Thomas McCullough. Ernest was a Veteran of the U. S. Navy having served during World War
II in the Asian Pacific. He is preceded in death by his Wife: Nancy Ann Taylor McCullough; Sister: Malva D.
Kelso; Brother: Allen McCullough.

He is survived by:
Nieces: Sharon Arden & Marilyn Cobb
Nieces: Kathy Bonifacius & Joy Jenkins
Grand Nephew: Christopher Limburg
Double First Cousins: Kelso C. McCullough, Arthur F. McCullough, and Josephine M. Elswick
Cousins: Susan, David, Shelia, Alane Traci, Portia, and Sandra

Arrangements are as Follows: Wednesday, October 25, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 12:00noon to
1:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Family and Friends will then gather at Loudon
Memorial Gardens in Loudon, Tennessee at 2:30 pm for Graveside Services with Re. Larry Tilley, officiating.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Ernest F. McCullough

