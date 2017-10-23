Obituaries

Deborah Jean Long, Harriman

Deborah Jean Long, age 61 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Parkwest

Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Deborah was born in Rockwood, Tennessee on May 31, 1956. She was

a Graduate of RHS Class of 1974 and went on to Graduate at ETSU and later attained a Master’s Degree. She

was retired after 30 years teaching seventh and eighth grade, 23 years at Rhea Central in Dayton, Tennessee

and 7 years at North Middle School in Lenoir City, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her Father:

Kenneth Eugene (Gene) Long; Grandparents: Charles & Mary Trammell and Jack & Alice Ruth Long; Aunt

Jane Pierce, and several other Aunts and Uncles.

She is survived by:

Mother: Frances (Fran) T. Long of Rockwood, Tennessee

Sisters: Kathy Snipes (Tibby) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Donna Grigsby (Mike) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Special Aunt: Joan Woodall (Dean) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Nephews: Michael Grigsby, Isaiah & Joshua Snipes

Niece: Kynleigh Snipes and Several Cousins

Special Friends: Tonda Gentry (Harry)

Debra Hyder (Dan)

Frankie Holt, Joyce Shepard, Winston and Debra Levey

Arrangements are as Follows: Per Deborah’s Wishes, there will be no immediate receiving of Friends. A

Celebration of Life will be held for the Church Family and Friends on Friday, October 27, 2017 at Rockwood

First Christian Church Fellowship Hall from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Donations

may be made to First Christian Church, P.O Box #45, Rockwood, Tennessee 37854. Private Family Interment

will be held at a Later Date.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Deborah Jean Long

