Obituaries
Deborah Jean Long, Harriman
Deborah Jean Long, age 61 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Parkwest
Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Deborah was born in Rockwood, Tennessee on May 31, 1956. She was
a Graduate of RHS Class of 1974 and went on to Graduate at ETSU and later attained a Master’s Degree. She
was retired after 30 years teaching seventh and eighth grade, 23 years at Rhea Central in Dayton, Tennessee
and 7 years at North Middle School in Lenoir City, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her Father:
Kenneth Eugene (Gene) Long; Grandparents: Charles & Mary Trammell and Jack & Alice Ruth Long; Aunt
Jane Pierce, and several other Aunts and Uncles.
She is survived by:
Mother: Frances (Fran) T. Long of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sisters: Kathy Snipes (Tibby) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Donna Grigsby (Mike) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Special Aunt: Joan Woodall (Dean) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Nephews: Michael Grigsby, Isaiah & Joshua Snipes
Niece: Kynleigh Snipes and Several Cousins
Special Friends: Tonda Gentry (Harry)
Debra Hyder (Dan)
Frankie Holt, Joyce Shepard, Winston and Debra Levey
Arrangements are as Follows: Per Deborah’s Wishes, there will be no immediate receiving of Friends. A
Celebration of Life will be held for the Church Family and Friends on Friday, October 27, 2017 at Rockwood
First Christian Church Fellowship Hall from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Donations
may be made to First Christian Church, P.O Box #45, Rockwood, Tennessee 37854. Private Family Interment
will be held at a Later Date.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Deborah Jean Long