Patricia Pass Thomas, Wartburg
Mrs. Patricia Pass Thomas, age 61 of Wartburg, passed away Wednesday October
18, 2017 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Claude and Geneva Pass.
She is survived by her husband: Russell Thomas.
Two sons: Shannon Thomas of Spring City, TN and Lance Thomas of Oakland, CA.
Two grandchildren: Sarah and Nick Thomas of Spring City.
Two brothers: David Pass of Wartburg and Claude Pass, Jr. of Arizona.
Two sisters: Lola Strutton and Margaret Roark both of Wartburg, along with
several other family, friends and loved ones.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Patricia Neal
Rehabilitation Center at www.patneal.org/giving.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Thomas family.