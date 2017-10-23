Obituaries

Lonnie Phillips, Wartburg

Lonnie Phillips, age 73, a resident of Wartburg, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, October 20, 2017, at his home while surrounded by his family.

Mr. Phillips was born April 6, 1944 in Anderson County, TN. He was formerly of the New River Community and started working when he was 16 years old as a coalminer. He was a coalminer for 33 years.

Lonnie was a member of the Big Mountain Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He loved to hunt and fish, but most importantly he loved being with his family.

He is preceded in death by his father, Rich Phillips; by his mother, Ola Phillips; by sisters: June Bunch and Mildred Phillips; by a brother, Donnie Phillips and by a daughter-in-law, Becky Phillips.

Lonnie is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gladys Phillips of Wartburg; by his children: Roger Phillips and wife, Ladeana of Clinton, Keith Phillips of Oak Ridge, and Terry Phillips and wife, Jana of Powell; by grandchildren: Brandon, Nehemiah, Audrey, Acelynn, Corey, and Logan Phillips; by great grandchildren: Bentley, Kennedy, and Dagan; by a very special sister-in-law, Nannie Mae Reed, by special friends: Roy Burchfield, Ralph Burchfield, Darrel Moore, and Lillian Byrge and by a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends, Tuesday, October 24, 2017 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Greg Overton and Lee Young officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 11:00 am at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Phillips family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

