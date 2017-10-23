Obituaries
Paul Dean Harvey, Harriman
Paul Dean Harvey, age 82, of Harriman, passed away Friday, October 20, 2017.
He was a member of Big Emory Baptist Church and a retired Corrections Officer from Morgan County
Correctional Complex.
Preceded in death by his wife, Helen Harvey; sister, Shirley Smith; and brother, Roy Harvey.
Paul is survived by:
Sons Mickey Harvey of Harriman
Chris Harvey & wife Shelia of Harriman
GrandchildrenKelly Harvey of Harriman
Brittany Harvey of Pikeville, KY
Nathan and Hayden Harvey of Harriman
Sister Lilly Hall of Harriman
The family would like to give a special acknowledgement to his niece, Joyce Turpin, for her love and care
this past year.
Graveside service will be held in Dyllis Cemetery on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, 3 p.m. with Neil Crass
officiating. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Harvey Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com