Paul Dean Harvey, Harriman

Paul Dean Harvey, age 82, of Harriman, passed away Friday, October 20, 2017.

He was a member of Big Emory Baptist Church and a retired Corrections Officer from Morgan County

Correctional Complex.

Preceded in death by his wife, Helen Harvey; sister, Shirley Smith; and brother, Roy Harvey.

Paul is survived by:

Sons Mickey Harvey of Harriman

Chris Harvey & wife Shelia of Harriman

GrandchildrenKelly Harvey of Harriman

Brittany Harvey of Pikeville, KY

Nathan and Hayden Harvey of Harriman

Sister Lilly Hall of Harriman

The family would like to give a special acknowledgement to his niece, Joyce Turpin, for her love and care

this past year.

Graveside service will be held in Dyllis Cemetery on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, 3 p.m. with Neil Crass

officiating. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Harvey Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

