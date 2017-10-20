Obituaries

Margaret Madden Thew, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Margaret Madden Thew, age 63, of Harriman, passed away on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at Parkwest

Medical Center. She was a dearly loved wife, mother and grandmother. Margaret is preceded in death by

her mother, Margaret Madden; sister, Kathy Madden; brother, Bill Madden; and infant children, John,

Bernadette, Isaac and Cecilia.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Thew; daughters, Mary Thew, Meghan Thew, Katie Wood, Bridget

Thew and Beth (Diarmuid) Connolly; son, Rob Thew (Raine); and grandchildren, Joey Wood and Noah

Connolly.

Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2017, 2 p.m., at the Blessed Sacrament Church in

Harriman. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Thew Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

