Obituaries
Margaret Madden Thew, Harriman
Margaret Madden Thew, age 63, of Harriman, passed away on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at Parkwest
Medical Center. She was a dearly loved wife, mother and grandmother. Margaret is preceded in death by
her mother, Margaret Madden; sister, Kathy Madden; brother, Bill Madden; and infant children, John,
Bernadette, Isaac and Cecilia.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Thew; daughters, Mary Thew, Meghan Thew, Katie Wood, Bridget
Thew and Beth (Diarmuid) Connolly; son, Rob Thew (Raine); and grandchildren, Joey Wood and Noah
Connolly.
Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2017, 2 p.m., at the Blessed Sacrament Church in
Harriman. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Thew Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com