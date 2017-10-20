Obituaries

William D. Russell (Bill), Clinton

Posted on

William D. Russell (Bill), age 77, a resident of Clinton, passed away, Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at his home while surrounded by his family.

Bill was born November 7, 1939 in Oliver Springs, TN. He was a lifelong member of this area and a member of the Local Masonic Lodge. He was also a Shriner.

Bill worked as a mechanical engineer for all the plants in Oak Ridge during his career. He liked to make things better and work hard. He loved new technology and his motto was “I can fix anything, but a broken heart.”

He is preceded in death by his father, Walter Russell; by his mother, Willie Mae Borum Russell; by his sister, Betty Justice and by a brother-in-law, Tommy Justice.

Bill is survived by his wife, Gale G. Russell of Clinton; by children: Kenneth Brian Russell of Hendersonville, NC, Jaquline Lea Hembree and husband, Terry of Harriman and Stephen Lane Gregory of Powell; by grandchildren: Cassie J. Mathews, Kaylar Hembree, Charles D. Gregory, Seth M. Smith and Isaac L. Gregory; by a great-grandchild, Tegan P. Mathews; by a brother, Walter A. Russell and by a sister, Brenda Rose and husband, David of Harriman. A special thanks to, Quality Care and Freedom Care for all the love, help, and support shown to Bill during his illness.

The family will receive friends, Saturday, October 21, 2017 between the hours of 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Burial and graveside services with full military honors will be held, Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 2:30 PM at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Russell family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

