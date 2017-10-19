Obituaries
Nancy Brock “Moe” Johnson, Crossville
Mrs. Nancy Brock “Moe” Johnson, age 70, peacefully went home to be with her Lord
and Savior Jesus Christ at her home on Wednesday October 18, 2017. Mrs. Nancy was of
the Baptist faith and was a life-time member of Orchard View Baptist Church and Grace
Church of Rockwood.
She was preceded in death by her parents: James W. and Jeanette Brock
Two brothers: James David Brock, whom she shared a bond like no other and George
“Bobby” Brock
And one loving sister: Sandra Kimblin
She is survived by her husband of 34 years: Rev. David Lynn Johnson of Crossville
Her children whom she took great pride in: Sam Johnson and his fiancé Kimberly, Nancy
“Sissy” Davenport and her husband Bruce both of Crossville and Tiffany Johnson and her
fiancé Trey of Lake Tansi
One big brother whom she always looked up to: Don Brock and his wife Sandy of
Rockwood
One sister whom she loved dearly: Patsy “Pat” Humphrey and her husband Vaughn of
Coalhill
Sisters in law: Jane Brock and Mary Brock
One brother in law: Eugene Kimblin
Her “boys” whom “Mammo” was very proud of: Rev. Doug Johnson and his wife Suzie
of Harriman (grandchild: Brittany), David James Johnson and his fiancé Paula of
Harriman (grandchild: Andrew) and Jon Johnson and his wife Amber also of Harriman
(grandchildren: Matthew, Trevor and Emma)
Her favorite little ones who called not only called her “Nanny Moe” but was also the very
beat of her heart: Bobby, Luke, Zoe, Chevy, Chris, Dillon, Mazzie, Samuel, Hunter and
Bo
And a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved and held dear to her heart.
The family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 11:00 AM to
1:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Rev. Alvin Douglass and Rev.
Clarence Brockman officiating. The interment will be immediately following the funeral service in the Orchard View Church Cemetery in Oliver Springs.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Johnson family.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.