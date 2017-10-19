Obituaries

Everette “Quack” Nelson, Clinton

Everette “Quack” Nelson age 90 of Clinton, TN passed away Sunday, October 15, 2017 at Summit View Nursing Home in Lake City, TN. Quack retired from the Clinton Police Department and from Clinton City Schools as a crossing guard. He was preceded in death by his son, Terry Nelson; parents, Lawrence and Harriet Nelson; brothers, Henson, Cleo, and Archie Nelson.

Quack is survived by his wife, Virginia; daughter, Tammy; grandkids, Eric (Pam), Ryan (Beth), Megan Bryant (Justin), and Kristen Nelson (Matt Hill); great grandkids, Macie, Cole, and Madison Nelson, and Renlee Bryant as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is planned for Friday, October 20, 2017 at Farmers Grove Baptist Church in Block House Valley (Clinton) at 5:00pm – 7:00pm with full military honors and Gene Roach officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Society of Tennessee. Special thanks to Summit View Nursing Home and Clinton Fire Department. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

