Naomi Ruth Daugherty, Coalfield

Naomi Ruth Daugherty, 86, went to be with the Lord on Monday morning, October 16, 2017 at her home in Coalfield.

She was a lifelong resident of Coalfield and was a member of Middle Creek Baptist Church. She was employed as a cafeteria cook at Coalfield School for 38 plus years where she was dearly loved by the children as well as the staff. Naomi was a kind and generous woman who always treated others with love and respect. She was a wonderful neighbor and friend to those she lived with up on the “Camp Hill”.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Welch and Irene Jackson; Husband, D.B. Daugherty;

Son, Steve Watson Daugherty; Brother, Jerry Jackson.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Kay Justice and husband, Byron (Peanut);

Granddaughter, Kayla Nicole Justice;

Grandson, Stewart Watson Daugherty and wife, Tamara;

Great-granddaughter, Haley Nicole Daugherty;

Brothers, Donald Jackson and wife, Madge and Jackie Jackson and wife, Sherrell;

Sisters-in-law, Sharon Jackson and Pat Jackson;

Several nieces, nephews, and other family members and good friends;

Very special friend and neighbor, JoAnn Wormsley;

Special friends, Wilma Overton, Billie Woods, and Eleanor Johnson;

The family offers a special thanks to Nurse Julianna Stinnet, Covenant Hospice for her kind and compassionate care;

Also, special thanks to those serving as pallbearers, Bear Jackson, Benjamin and Richard Jackson, Gary Lively, Mike Sexton, and Bob Bozeman.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 5-6:30 pm at Middle Creek Baptist Church in Coalfield. The funeral service will begin at 6:30 with Bro. Will Gouge officiating.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, 1:00 pm in the Estes Cemetery, Coalfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Coalfield Lion’s Club/Coalfield Volunteer Fire Department.

Jackson Funeral Services is honored to serve the Daugherty Family. We invite you to share your thoughts and memories with the family at jacksonfuneralservices.com

