Betty Pyle, Harriman

Betty Pyle age 79, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday October 17, 2017 at Parkwest Medical Center. She was a longtime member of South Harriman Baptist Church and held many positions in the church and participated in the choir for many years. She was a hairdresser for 40 years and loved her work and her ladies.

Preceded in death by Husband C. “Eddie” Pyle, parents James A. and Gretchen Turner, sisters Ruby Steelman, Etta Pate, and brother Tony Turner.

Survived by:

Daughter Annette Pyle Woodward and husband Paul of Kingston

Grandchildren Ashely Woodward Self & husband J.D.

Josh Woodward

Jared Woodward

Great Grandson Henry “Weston” Self

Great Granddaughter Avery Blair Self

Sisters Lovell Sensaboy and husband Buddy, Lucille Humphreys

Brother Don Ault

Numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and special friends.

Funeral 7pm Thursday, October 19, 2017 in the Kyker Chapel in Harriman. Burial 11am Friday at Roane Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5pm until 7 pm Thursday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

