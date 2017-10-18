Featured

October recognized as Down Syndrome Awareness Month

It is from the presentation of a Resolution recognizing October as Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Clinton resident Mariah Foster, center in photo, accepted the resolution after its approval by Anderson County Commission. Mariah told commissioners about some of the activities she is involved in (basketball) and the skills (such as sign language) she has learned. She also invited commissioners to attend this weekend’s Buddy Walk, an annual event developed by the Down syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee, that will be held from 1 to 4 pm Sunday (Oct. 22) at World’s Fair Park in Knoxville.

