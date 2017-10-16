Obituaries

Jesse “Greasy” Blankenship, Oak Ridge

Jesse “Greasy” Blankenship, 75, of Oak Ridge went to his heavenly home on October 2, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center. He was a mechanic for over 40 years. He had a passion for hot rods and a love for Mountain Dews. Greasy was a kind and gentle soul and a friend to many.

Greasy was preceded in death by his parents, Clay and Bonnie Blankenship;

Brothers, Donald, Howard, Bruce, and Earl Blankenship;

Sister, Dorothy Blankenship Yearwood; Brother-in-law, Fred Burnette and nephews, Terry, Bobby and Greg Burnette.

Greasy is survived by sisters, Nina Burnette of Oliver Springs, Brenda Gibson and husband, David of Harriman, and Carolyn Blankenship of Coalfield;

Several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Helen “Smurf” Alexander and Joe Henderson were considered very special friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at Big Mountain Baptist Church on October 23, 2017 at 1:00 pm with Bro. Greg Overton officiating.

Jackson Funeral Services is honored to serve the Blankenship family. We invite you to share your thoughts and memories with the family at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

