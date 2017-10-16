Obituaries
Barbara Geane Grigsby, Kingston
Barbara Geane Grigsby, age 71, of Kingston, passed away Monday, October 16, 2017 at Kindred Transitional Care
Center in Maryville. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church. Barbara enjoyed quilting and sewing. Preceded in
death by her parents, Carl & Bertha Dixon Grigsby.
SURVIVORS
Brother Jim Ed Grigsby of Rockwood
SisterDorothy Palko & husband, Martin of Friendsville
NephewMichael Grigsby & wife, Donna of Rockwood
NieceMelinda Michael & husband, Russell of Maryville
Great-niece & Great-nephewsFarrell Michael, Joshua Michael, Michael Grigsby, Jr.
Special FriendKathy Clark
The family will receive friends 12:00 – 1:00 pm, Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service
to follow at 1:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ted Clower officiating. Graveside service will follow at Bethel-Fairview
Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in
charge of all the arrangements.