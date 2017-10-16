Obituaries

Barbara Geane Grigsby, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Barbara Geane Grigsby, age 71, of Kingston, passed away Monday, October 16, 2017 at Kindred Transitional Care

Center in Maryville. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church. Barbara enjoyed quilting and sewing. Preceded in

death by her parents, Carl & Bertha Dixon Grigsby.

SURVIVORS

Brother Jim Ed Grigsby of Rockwood

SisterDorothy Palko & husband, Martin of Friendsville

NephewMichael Grigsby & wife, Donna of Rockwood

NieceMelinda Michael & husband, Russell of Maryville

Great-niece & Great-nephewsFarrell Michael, Joshua Michael, Michael Grigsby, Jr.

Special FriendKathy Clark

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 1:00 pm, Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service

to follow at 1:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ted Clower officiating. Graveside service will follow at Bethel-Fairview

Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in

charge of all the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

