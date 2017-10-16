Obituaries

Clarence David Caldwell, Kingston

Clarence David Caldwell born August 19, 1929 passed away Sunday morning October 15, 2017.

The son of Alfred and Lillian Caldwell. Clarence retired as a machinist from Y-12 after 29 years.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Preceded in death by brothers Kenneth Caldwell; James

Caldwell and sister Louise Swanson.

Survivors include:

Wife of 65 years Marjorie Guarin Caldwell of Kingston;

Son Roger (Deborah) Caldwell of Kingston;

Daughters Deborah Caldwell of Kingston;

Sandy Caldwell of Kingston;

Son David (Chris) Caldwell of Clinton;

Grandchildren Murphy Caldwell; Rachael Caldwell (Brent) Knox; Alexander Caldwell;

Great grandchild Elizabeth Knox;

Brother Charlie (Lenora) Caldwell of Brasstown, NC.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 7pm Thursday, October 19, 2017 at the Kyker Funeral

Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

