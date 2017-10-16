Obituaries
Clarence David Caldwell, Kingston
Clarence David Caldwell born August 19, 1929 passed away Sunday morning October 15, 2017.
The son of Alfred and Lillian Caldwell. Clarence retired as a machinist from Y-12 after 29 years.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Preceded in death by brothers Kenneth Caldwell; James
Caldwell and sister Louise Swanson.
Survivors include:
Wife of 65 years Marjorie Guarin Caldwell of Kingston;
Son Roger (Deborah) Caldwell of Kingston;
Daughters Deborah Caldwell of Kingston;
Sandy Caldwell of Kingston;
Son David (Chris) Caldwell of Clinton;
Grandchildren Murphy Caldwell; Rachael Caldwell (Brent) Knox; Alexander Caldwell;
Great grandchild Elizabeth Knox;
Brother Charlie (Lenora) Caldwell of Brasstown, NC.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7pm Thursday, October 19, 2017 at the Kyker Funeral
Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com