Clarence David Caldwell, Kingston

Clarence David Caldwell born August 19, 1929 passed away Sunday morning October 15, 2017.
The son of Alfred and Lillian Caldwell. Clarence retired as a machinist from Y-12 after 29 years.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Preceded in death by brothers Kenneth Caldwell; James
Caldwell and sister Louise Swanson.

Survivors include:
Wife of 65 years Marjorie Guarin Caldwell of Kingston;
Son Roger (Deborah) Caldwell of Kingston;
Daughters Deborah Caldwell of Kingston;
Sandy Caldwell of Kingston;
Son David (Chris) Caldwell of Clinton;
Grandchildren Murphy Caldwell; Rachael Caldwell (Brent) Knox; Alexander Caldwell;
Great grandchild Elizabeth Knox;
Brother Charlie (Lenora) Caldwell of Brasstown, NC.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 7pm Thursday, October 19, 2017 at the Kyker Funeral
Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

