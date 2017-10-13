Obituaries

Walter E. Hill, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Walter E. Hill, age 89, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, October 11, 2017.

He was a long-time member of Big Emory Baptist Church, where he served as

usher and greeter in his younger years. He was a loving father, grandfather, and

great-grandfather who enjoyed gardening and flea marketing. He was employed

at K-25 for almost 40 years and was an Awards Night honoree for his excellent

work performance. He will be remembered as a kind, quiet gentleman with great

integrity. He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Effie Mae Hill; mother,

Jessie Irene Hill; father, James Corum Hill; brothers, Hubert and Jr. Hill; and

sisters, Helen Patterson and Edith Peters.

Survivors include: son, Garry and wife, Anna, of Christiana, TN; daughter, Debbie

and husband, Mike, of Harriman; grandchildren, Jessica Armes and husband,

John, Casey Hill, and Leena Ison; great-grandchildren, John Tinkham and

Carson and Caroline Armes; brother, Kenneth; sisters, Gladys Thompson, Opal

Sarten, Lucille Todd, Ruth Letner, and Mary Lou Miller; several nieces and

nephews, and special nephew, Dennis Peters.

Special thanks from the family go to Harriman Care and Rehab Center and

Roane Medical Center for their kindness, care, and compassion during Mr. Hill’s

recent illness.

The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, Friday,

October 13, from 5 to 7 PM, with the funeral at 7:00 PM. Burial will be Saturday,

October 14, at 10:00 AM at Roane Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Riverside Baptist Church

(Harriman) Family Life Center Building Fund. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

