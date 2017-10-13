Obituaries

James Phillips, Dutch Valley Community

Posted on by in Obituaries with

James Phillips, age 96 passed away peacefully at his home that he built himself on Thursday, October 12, 2017. He was a lifelong resident of the Dutch Valley Community and was a member of Black Oak Baptist Church where he attended regular until his health declined. He served as Sunday school teacher at Black Oak Baptist Church, as well as Pleasant View Baptist Church and Pleasant Hill.

He was a decorated staff sergeant in the United States Army, having served his country during World War II he spent time in Europe and the Phillipeans. After the war he came back home to Dutch Valley in 1945, he went to work for TVA in 1946 at numerous locations throughout East Tennessee and retired from Watts Bar Nuclear Plant in 1984. He loved his family and called everyone “Buddy”. His favorite thing to do was mowing his yard, and in his earlier days he always planted a big garden. Anyone that has ever been to Dutch Valley has probably seen him sitting on the porch with Purn, usually clocking peoples speed as they raced by. He was always extremely proud and respectful of the American flag and expected everyone else to, as well. He had the great pleasure of going with his son Steven to Washington, DC with Honor Air in 2008. James loved to talk about his Army service and his love for family, to anyone who would listen to him, including journalists from newspapers, Congressmen Jimmy Duncan and Phillip Fulmer. James will always be remembered for his sense of humor, grit and determination by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was brought up during the great depression and definitely knew hard times, but with his faith and attitude he faced every day with a smile on his face.

He was preceded in death by parents; Rev. John and Amanda Phillips; siblings: Walter, Nancy Jane, Robert, Clyde, Arlie, Stella; son: Jerry L. Phillips; grandson: Tony Phillips; daughter in law: Linda Phillips; niece: Bonnie Duncan

He is survived by: loving wife of 70 years Purn Phillips

Son………… Steven F. Phillips and wife Michelle

Daughter….. Celeste Phillips

Grandchildren….. Amanda McMillan and husband Don

Andrea Tindell and husband Dusty

Madison Mefford and husband Drew

Great-Grandchildren.. Hannah, Dominic, Gavin, Mason, Avery and Eli

Several nieces and nephews

The family would like to thank his special caregivers, Pam Hatmaker, Darlene Hatmaker and Pam Miller, who spent the last two years caring for and loving James and in typical James fashion he had nicknames for all of them

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, Sunday, October 15, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Allen Giles officiating. His graveside will be held 11:00 am, Monday at Sunset Cemetery with full military honors at graveside. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

