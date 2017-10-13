Obituaries

Wanda Ross, Rockwood

Mrs. Wanda Ross, age 78 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at U. T. Medical

Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Wanda was an Active Member of First Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee

serving faithfully as the Church Hostess for many years. She managed the Kitchen Committee at the Church for

years, The Committee along with her Assistants: Margulies Miller, Phyllis Devaney, and Ellijay Collett always

insured that the Kitchen ran well. Wanda was a Member of the Joy Group at First Baptist Church and served on

various committees. She was known for her Caring spirit and Warm Smile. She truly enjoyed helping others. She

attended Westel School and Cumberland County High School in Crossville, Tennessee. Prior to retirement, she

was cardiac Care Nurse at Baptist Medical Center of Roane County. Above All, She more than anything enjoyed

spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Parents: Luther &

Jessie Baird; Husband: Donald L. Ross; Brother: Dennis Baird

Wanda leaves behind to cherish her Memory:

Son: Greg Ross of Rockwood, Tennessee

Daughter: Marsha Ross Carmon (Dan) of Hixson, Tennessee

Grandson: Adam Carmon (Hannah) & Granddaughter: Bailee

Brothers: Onnis Baird (Darla), Eddie Baird (Ruth), Sister: Iretta Nealon (Lyle)

Sister-in-law: Sylvia Baird

Lifelong Friend: Jackie Monday

Special Helper at the Church: George Headdon

Several Nieces and Nephews

Many Friends in the Rockwood Community

Arrangements are as Follows: Monday, October 16, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee, Family

will receive Friends from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, Funeral will Follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Marty Shadoan and Rev.

Wayne Mullins ,officiating. Interment and Concluding Services will be on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 1:00pm in

the Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, Tennessee. In Lieu of Flowers, Memorials can be made to the First Baptist

Church Kitchen Fund in Wanda’s Memory, P.O. Box 54, Rockwood, Tennessee 37854. The Family wishes to thank

the Staff and Nurses of Dr. Larry Kilgore for the Care given to Wanda during her illness. The Family further

wishes to thank the Caring Nurses of the 4th Floor East at U. T Medical Center in Knoxville for the professionalism

and Care for the Family during this time.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Wanda Ross.

