Charlie Ray Carroll, Oliver Springs

Charlie Ray Carroll age 77, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away Wednesday, October 11, 2017 peacefully at his home.

Charlie was born June 2, 1940 in Devonia, to the union of Daniel and Roxie Seiber Carroll who proceeded in death. He lived in Ohio and Georgia before settling in Oliver Springs. Charlie served in the U.S. Army in the Field Artillery Division. In his work life he supervised and helped set up manufacturing factories in Ohio and Georgia. Later on he got into car sales in Georgia and Tennessee.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Ricky Lavonne King; brothers, Herman, Thurman, Sherman, Early, and Hurley Carroll; three sisters, Ermalene Carroll, Lorraine Tippit, and Maggie Carroll.

Survivors include son Gene Ashley of San Jose, California; sisters Corrina and husband Billy Stittums and Viola and husband Curt Easter also of Oliver Springs; brother Danny and wife Deloris Carroll of Oliver Springs; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family members and special friends; Allen Tackett, Lonnie Daugherty, Bobby Bunch, Jerry Brooks, and many more.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Friday, October 13, 2017 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, with services immediately following at 8 p.m. with Pastor Matt Reed officiating. Family and Friends will meet at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Oliver Springs Cemetery for a graveside service.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Carroll family

