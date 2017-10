Obituaries

“Panky” Mary Frances Langley, Harriman

“Panky” Mary Frances Langley age 83 of Harriman, passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at Roane

Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her husband Jake Langley, mother Imogene Russell and Father

Quince Russell.

Panky is survived by her

Sons Steve and daughter-in- law Sandy Langley

Darrell and daughter-in-law Tresa Langley

GranddaughtersChelsea Langley and Larissa Langley

SisterBrenda Isham

NiecesKendra and Dana

And a host of extended family members

Graveside service will be held at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with Rev. Mason Goodman

officiating immediately following the receiving of friends Saturday October 14, 2017 from 11:30am to

1:30pm at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman.

