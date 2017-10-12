Obituaries
Walter E. Hill, Harriman
Walter E. Hill, age 89, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday,
October 11, 2017. He was a long-time member of Big Emory Baptist
Church, where he served as usher and greeter in his younger years.
He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who
enjoyed gardening and flea marketing. He was employed at K-25 for
almost 40 years and was an Awards Night honoree for his excellent
work performance. He will be remembered as a kind, quiet gentleman
with great integrity. He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years,
Effie Mae Hill; mother, Jessie Irene Hill; father, James Corum Hill;
brothers, Hubert and Jr. Hill; and sisters, Helen Patterson and Edith
Peters.
Survivors include: son, Garry and wife, Anna, of Christiana, TN;
daughter, Debbie and husband, Mike, of Harriman; grandchildren,
Jessica Armes and husband, John, Casey Hill, and Leena Ison;
great-grandchildren, John Tinkham and Carson and Caroline Armes;
brother, Kenneth; sisters, Gladys Thompson, Opal Sarten, Lucille
Todd, Ruth Letner, and Mary Lou Miller; several nieces and nephews,
and special nephew, Dennis Peters.
Special thanks from the family go to Harriman Care and Rehab
Center and Roane Medical Center for their kindness, care, and
compassion during Mr. Hill’s recent illness.
The family will receive friends, Friday, October 13, from 5 to 7 PM,
with the funeral at 7:00 PM. Burial will be Saturday, October 14, at
10:00 AM at Roane Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Riverside Baptist
Church (Harriman) Family Life Center Building Fund.