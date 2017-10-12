Obituaries

Jack Arp, Oliver Springs

Jack Arp, age 59 of Oliver Springs, passed away at his home on Monday, October 9, 2017.

Jack was born on July 25, 1958 in Rockwood, TN. He was a 2 time past Master Mason and was a plural member of East Fork Lodge #460, Dyllis and Omega Lodge #536, Oliver Springs. In addition to belonging to the Mason Lodge, he was a member of Potter’s House Fellowship Church, Harriman, TN. Jack had a love for Nascar and 4wheeling.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Burton Arp Jr.; 2 unborn children; father and mother in law, Willie and Aline Stooksbury; brother-in-law, Jimmy Carter.

Jack leaves behind his wife, Phyllis Stooksbury Arp; son, William Burton Arp; mother, Lucille Clark Lowrance Arp; brother, Don (Kathy) Arp of Cedar Grove, TN; sisters, Linda Ann Carter of Kingston, TN and Patricia (Wayne) Jewell of Jasper, GA; grandchildren, Zyltana “Apple” Arp, Miylo Arp, and Ayzraella Arp; sister-in-law, Sandra Gail Brown of Stockbridge, GA; niece and nephews, Karensa Goodman, and David and Scott Brown.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Potter’s House Fellowship Church, 212 Patton Lane, Harriman, TN 37748 with Pastor Kyle Beverly officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home by phone at 865-435-7261 or by mail at 209 Roane Street, Oliver Springs, TN 37840 for funeral expenses.

