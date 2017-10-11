Obituaries

Tonya “Maw” Morgan, 47, Wartburg

Mrs. Tonya “Maw” Morgan, age 47, of Wartburg, passed away Tuesday October 10, 2017 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Jimmy Morgan.

Her father: Rommie Robert Vann, Jr.

And one sister: Veronica Hardwick.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Heather and J.J. Sheldon of Oliver Springs.

One son: Derek Morgan of Wartburg.

Her granddaughter: Morgan Sheldon.

Her mother: Patricia Sue Vann of Wartburg.

Her companion: Jeff Mize.

Five sisters and four brothers-in-law: Sharlene Justice of Wartburg, Rhonda “Susie” and David Brown of Oak Ridge, Missie and Robbie Robertson of Wartburg, Audra and Darren Bauer of Washington, NC and Ambie and Caleb Pemberton of Wartburg.

Two brothers: Rommie and Thomas Vann both of Wartburg.

Several nieces and nephews, Maw’s little buddies, along with a host of other friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Friday October 13, 2017 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Beech Fork Holiness Church. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro. David Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the Vann Family Cemetery

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, honored to be serving the Morgan family.

