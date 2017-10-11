Obituaries

Danny Paul Sharp, Briceville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Danny Paul Sharp, age 20, of Briceville, Tennessee passed away on Friday, October 6, 2017 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. Danny was born on December 2, 1996 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to Danny Paul Mowery and Lisa Sharp. Danny was of the Baptist Faith. He loved the mountains and being outdoors. Danny loved spending time with his family and his friends, especially his sweet daughter, Zola.

Survivors Include:

Father Danny Paul Mowery Lake City

Mother Lisa Sharp South Carolina

Wife Kayla Ann Bean Sharp

Daughter Zola Renezmae Sharp

Brothers Jonathan Sharp Clinton

Richard Sharp Briceville

Daniel Sharp Briceville

Sister Lisa Michelle Sharp South Carolina

Mother in Law Louann Morris Medford

Father in Law Joe Bean Lake City

Visitation: 2:00 – 4:00 PM, Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at Main Street Baptist Church in Lake City, TN.

Funeral Service: 4:00 PM Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at Main Street Baptist Church with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Interment: To follow the funeral service on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at the Circle Cemetery in Briceville.

You may also view Danny’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

