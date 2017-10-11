Obituaries
Danny Paul Sharp, Briceville
Danny Paul Sharp, age 20, of Briceville, Tennessee passed away on Friday, October 6, 2017 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. Danny was born on December 2, 1996 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to Danny Paul Mowery and Lisa Sharp. Danny was of the Baptist Faith. He loved the mountains and being outdoors. Danny loved spending time with his family and his friends, especially his sweet daughter, Zola.
Survivors Include:
Father Danny Paul Mowery Lake City
Mother Lisa Sharp South Carolina
Wife Kayla Ann Bean Sharp
Daughter Zola Renezmae Sharp
Brothers Jonathan Sharp Clinton
Richard Sharp Briceville
Daniel Sharp Briceville
Sister Lisa Michelle Sharp South Carolina
Mother in Law Louann Morris Medford
Father in Law Joe Bean Lake City
Visitation: 2:00 – 4:00 PM, Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at Main Street Baptist Church in Lake City, TN.
Funeral Service: 4:00 PM Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at Main Street Baptist Church with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.
Interment: To follow the funeral service on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at the Circle Cemetery in Briceville.
