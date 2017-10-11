Obituaries

Myra Queener, Lake City

Myra Queener went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 7, 2017. Myra is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Cordelia Goodman Burress, sister, Jeanette Stewart, and brothers, Ralph Burress and Steve Burris. Myra was a strong Christian woman that lived her life as her testimony each day. She had a green thumb and loved spending time tending to her flowers, especially her roses. Myra loved her family deeply, especially her 5 grandchildren and had a special bond with each one. She loved shopping and pedicures with her granddaughters, playing cards and even making slime with her grandsons. Myra loved the holidays, especially Christmas and Easter. She was an amazing cook, thoughtful giver, and never wanted anyone to leave her house hungry. Myra made hundreds of chocolate cookies that became one of her trademarks over the years. Most of all, she loved with all of her heart, she laughed often, and found joy in every day of her life. She was an amazing wife, incredible mom, and phenomenal nannie.

Survivors Include:

Husband of 52 Years Robert Queener Knoxville

Daughters Leisha and Tim Smith Knoxville

Errika and David Doane Knoxville

Son Kerry Queener and Beth Knoxville

Grandchildren Alex, Owen, Rylan, Rece, and Caden

Brother James Edward

Sisters Margie, Jane, Jewell, Sheila, Hazel, Shirrell, and Donna

Visitation: 4:00 – 6:00 PM, Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.

Funeral Service: 6:00 PM Wednesday, October 11, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Luke Kidwell officiating.

Interment: A Private Graveside service will be held.

