Obituaries
Margie Sue Deal, Rockwood
Mrs. Margie Sue Deal, age 79, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday,
October 8, 2017 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born November
11, 1937 in Wartburg, Tennessee. Mrs. Deal was a member of the South Harriman Baptist
Church in Harriman, Tennessee where she also enjoyed being active in the Young At Heart
Ministry. Mrs. Deal was a retired Lab Tech with the Biology Division of Oak Ridge National
Laboratory and was a longtime Hospital Volunteer at the Roane Medical Center. She was a
member of the Red Hat Society and also enjoyed meeting for lunch regularly with “Special
Friends” whom she had worked with. Margie was a very caring and loving person who enjoyed
quilting, sewing, and making crafts; but most of all loved spending time with her family and
friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond & Nellie Heidel Bingham of the
Pine Orchard Community of Rockwood, Tennessee.
Survivors include:
Husband:Ray Deal of Rockwood, TN
Children:Steve Summers & wife, B.J. of Oakdale, TN
Brenda O’Dell & husband, Denis of Pine Orchard Community of
Rockwood, TN
Roger Summers, & wife, Dana of Oakdale, TN
3 Step Children
Several Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Great-Great Grandchildren, whom she dearly
loved
Brother:Ron Bingham & family of Manchester, TN
Sister-in-law:Eleanor Boles of Knoxville, TN
Special Furry Friend:Her dog, “Lacy”
And many other relatives and special friends.
The family will receive friends Thursday, October 12, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the
Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 13, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. from the
Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Sam Leslie officiating. Committal services and interment will
follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may
be made to the South Harriman Baptist Church; 626 Ruritan Road, Harriman, TN 37748. An
online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving
the family of Mrs. Margie Sue Deal.