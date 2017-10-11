Obituaries

Margie Sue Deal, Rockwood

Mrs. Margie Sue Deal, age 79, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday,

October 8, 2017 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born November

11, 1937 in Wartburg, Tennessee. Mrs. Deal was a member of the South Harriman Baptist

Church in Harriman, Tennessee where she also enjoyed being active in the Young At Heart

Ministry. Mrs. Deal was a retired Lab Tech with the Biology Division of Oak Ridge National

Laboratory and was a longtime Hospital Volunteer at the Roane Medical Center. She was a

member of the Red Hat Society and also enjoyed meeting for lunch regularly with “Special

Friends” whom she had worked with. Margie was a very caring and loving person who enjoyed

quilting, sewing, and making crafts; but most of all loved spending time with her family and

friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond & Nellie Heidel Bingham of the

Pine Orchard Community of Rockwood, Tennessee.

Survivors include:

Husband:Ray Deal of Rockwood, TN

Children:Steve Summers & wife, B.J. of Oakdale, TN

Brenda O’Dell & husband, Denis of Pine Orchard Community of

Rockwood, TN

Roger Summers, & wife, Dana of Oakdale, TN

3 Step Children

Several Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Great-Great Grandchildren, whom she dearly

loved

Brother:Ron Bingham & family of Manchester, TN

Sister-in-law:Eleanor Boles of Knoxville, TN

Special Furry Friend:Her dog, “Lacy”

And many other relatives and special friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, October 12, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the

Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 13, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. from the

Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Sam Leslie officiating. Committal services and interment will

follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may

be made to the South Harriman Baptist Church; 626 Ruritan Road, Harriman, TN 37748. An

online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving

the family of Mrs. Margie Sue Deal.

