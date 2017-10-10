Obituaries

Timothy Lee “Tim” Pelfrey, Rockwood

Mr. Timothy Lee “Tim” Pelfrey, age 53, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed

away Sunday, October 8, 2017 at his residence. He was born May 27, 1964 in

Rockwood, Tennessee. Tim was employed at Whirlpool for about 20 years and was

currently studying to become a Lay Minister in the Presbyterian Church. Tim was a

member of First Presbyterian Church in Rockwood where he was active in the Youth

Ministry, and the Church Choir; and was a member of The Sessions. Tim was a member

of the Knights of Pythias, Sam Rayburn Lodge # 160 in Harriman, Tennessee, and a

member of the Tennessee Grand Lodge, Knights of Pythias. He loved music and

movies, and was an avid Star Wars fan. Tim was preceded in death by his mother, Trula

Pelfrey, and his grandparents.

Survivors include:

Wife:Heather Pelfrey of Rockwood, TN

Father:Jimmy Pelfrey of Rockwood, TN

Brothers:Jimmy Pelfrey of Rockwood, TN

Greg Pelfrey of Rockwood, TN

Niece:Macey Pelfrey of Harriman, TN

Father-in-law & Mother-in-law:Paul & Linda Kronau of Crossville, TN

Sister-in-law:Angela Kronau of Knoxville, TN

Special Friend:Luke Hurst of Woodstock, GA

And several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00

noon at the First Presbyterian Church; 429 W. Rockwood Street; Rockwood, TN 37854.

Funeral services will follow on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 12:00 noon from the First

Presbyterian Church in Rockwood with Pastor Charles Snodgrass officiating. Committal

services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Memorial

contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Rockwood; P.O. Box 42;

Rockwood, TN 37854. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans

Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mr. Timothy Lee “Tim” Pelfrey.

