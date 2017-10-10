Obituaries

George D. Cunningham, Spring City

Mr. George D. Cunningham, age 90, a resident of Spring City, Tennessee passed away

peacefully on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at home with his family. He was born July 6, 1927 in

Spring City, the son of the late Boog and Berth Boles Cunningham, and was a lifelong resident

there. He worked at Southern Silk Mill in Spring City for many years, and later went to work at

T.V.A. Watts Bar Steam Plant, where he retired. George served his country in the U.S. Navy

during World War II, where he was honorably discharged. He was a member, Deacon, and

Song Leader at St. Clair Baptist Church in Spring City.

George was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Cagle Cunningham; son and

daughter-in-law, Norman and Joni Prather Cunningham; brothers, Lloyd, Morgan, Fred, Frank,

and Joe Cunningham; and sisters, Mabel Burns, Laura Houston, Eulah Agee, Francis True, Lois

McCuiston, Reva Houston, Gladys Ledford, and Lucille Cunningham.

Survivors include:

His Daughter:Sharon Rountree of Spring City, TN

Granddaughter:Michelle (Tate) Fugate of Spring City, TN

Grandson:Jason (Katy) Trotter of Etowah, TN

Granddaughter:Lexi Cunningham (fiancé Dustin Crumly) of Spring City, TN

Great Granddaughter:Mary Kanipes of Spring City, TN

Great Grandson:Colten Trotter of Etowah, TN

Sister:Betty Cole of Greenville, SC

And many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends, Wednesday, October 11, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at

the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at 8:00 p.m.

from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Jake Fisher officiating. Committal services and

interment will be held Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Spring City Memorial

Gardens, Spring City, Tennessee with military honors. An online register is available at

www.evansmoruary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mr. George D.

Cunningham.

