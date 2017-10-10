Obituaries

Vivian McElroy Bradshaw, Rockwood

Mrs. Vivian McElroy Bradshaw, age 80 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at NHC in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Mrs. Bradshaw was a Member of First Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was a Homemaker and enjoying spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by Parents: DeFord & Nora McElroy; Husband: Junior Bradshaw; Sister: Brenda Brandon; Brother: Floyd McElroy; and Grandson: Matthew Keys

She is survived by:

Son: David Keys (Kipp Holt) of Grimsley, Tennessee

Daughter: Janet Bradshaw Blanton (Earl Broadway) of Clinton, Tennessee

Granddaughter: Beverly Keys

Brother: Marvin McElroy (Rita) of Kingston, Tennessee

Several Nieces, Nephews, and Other Extended Family Members

Many Friends in the Rockwood Community

Arrangements are as Follows: Thursday, October 12, 2017 Family will Receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will follows at 7:00pm. Friday, October 13, 2017, Family will gather at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood at 10:30am for Interment and Graveside Services.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Vivian McElroy Bradshaw

