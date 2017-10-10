Featured

Union and Hospital Sign 35-Day Extension of Union Contract

Talks Continue to Reach a Collective Bargaining Agreement



Late Monday SEIU Local 205 and Methodist Medical Center agreed to a contract extension lasting through November 15, 2017. The current contracts covering over 800 workers at the hospital were set to expire at midnight tonight.

“There still a number of key issues on the table, and this extension will give both sides time to hopefully work through our differences and find common ground,” said Shanella Hawkins, RN, adding, “Our goal still is and always has been to reach an agreement that is good for patients, the community and our members.” The parties have been utilizing a Federal Mediator to help facilitate contract talks.

On Sunday around 150 people brave the weather to protest the current state of negotiations. “Our members have never been more united and determined” noted Sondra Bryant, RN, and we will keep going until we get a good contract. “Having so many of our members and supporters willing to stand out in the pouring rain to voice our concerns and show our solidarity, should send MMC a clear message,” said Kristi Byrge, CT Technologist.

“The community support we have received has been great, and we will keep building and expanding those ties too,” said Sarah Engelhardt, LPN.

