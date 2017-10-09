Obituaries

Betty Jo Rose, Harriman

Mrs. Betty Jo Rose, age 78, of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on

October 8, 2017 at Harriman Care and Rehab. Mrs. Betty was born and raised in

Matewan, West Virginia. She was a devout Christian and a member of Leather

Baptist Church. She enjoyed watching her westerns and listening to gospel music.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Clarence and Opal Collins

One brother

And one sister.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years: Herbert Rose

Four children: Tony Rose of KY, Kimmy “Bo” Rose of VA, Jefferey Rose and

Kelly Rose Stiles both of TN.

Thriteen grandchildren: Becky, Brad, Ricky, Jerry, Heather, Justin, Kyle, Eric,

Austin, Hannah, Dylan, Dakota and Kessie

Five great grandchildren

And a host of other friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Wednesday October 11, 2017 from 4:00 PM to 6:00

PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral service will follow at 6:00

PM with Chaplain Tom Hicks officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Rose family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

