Betty Jo Rose, Harriman
Mrs. Betty Jo Rose, age 78, of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on
October 8, 2017 at Harriman Care and Rehab. Mrs. Betty was born and raised in
Matewan, West Virginia. She was a devout Christian and a member of Leather
Baptist Church. She enjoyed watching her westerns and listening to gospel music.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Clarence and Opal Collins
One brother
And one sister.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years: Herbert Rose
Four children: Tony Rose of KY, Kimmy “Bo” Rose of VA, Jefferey Rose and
Kelly Rose Stiles both of TN.
Thriteen grandchildren: Becky, Brad, Ricky, Jerry, Heather, Justin, Kyle, Eric,
Austin, Hannah, Dylan, Dakota and Kessie
Five great grandchildren
And a host of other friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends Wednesday October 11, 2017 from 4:00 PM to 6:00
PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral service will follow at 6:00
PM with Chaplain Tom Hicks officiating.
