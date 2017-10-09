Obituaries
Faye Wells, Rockwood
Mrs. Faye Wells, age 91 of Rockwood, Tennessee (Formally of Marshall, Texas) passed away on Monday,
October 9, 2017 at The Bridge Care and Rehab Center in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mrs. Wells was a Former Member
of the Memorial Baptist Church in Marshall, Texas and most recently a Member of First Baptist Church in
Rockwood, Tennessee. Mrs. Wells was a Homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her Family. She especially
enjoyed doing word search puzzles, watching game shows, Country Music. Above all she was a devoted Mother,
Grandmother, Sister, and Friend to all. She was preceded in Death by Husband: Wilburn Odell Wells; Parents:
Aaron Justice & Bessie Collier Justice; Several Brothers and Sisters
She is survived by:
Sons: William Odell Wells, Jr. (Judy)
Bobby Ray Wells (Belinda)
Brother: Loy Justice
4 Grandchildren & 8 Great-Grandchildren
Arrangements are as Follows: No Services will be held in Tennessee, The Body is being transported to
Marshall, Texas for Services to be held on Friday October 13, 2017. Visitation will be from 1:00pm to 2:00pm,
Funeral will be at 2:00pm, Interment will follow in the Hallsville Cemetery in Hallsville, Texas. Downs Funeral
Home in Marshall will be serving the Family in Texas. Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs.
Faye Wells in Tennessee.